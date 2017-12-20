Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores in loss to Cats

Stepan scored a goal and logged 20:48 of ice time (3:47 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

The veteran center has been relatively productive dating back to mid-November with four goals, 13 points and 49 shots through his past 18 games. However, like most of his teammates, Stepan's minus-17 rating for the campaign has been a huge hit to his fantasy value in settings including the category. Additionally, he'll have to pick up his scoring pace to record 50 points for a fifth consecutive season.