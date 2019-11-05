Stepan scored the game-winning goal in overtime and went plus-2 in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Monday.

Stepan picked a perfect time to snap his 12-game goal drought, converting on a pass from Nick Schmaltz to bury the winning goal. Stepan has struggled with only five points in 14 appearances this season. The center will need to get going offensively or he could face a reduction in role in favor of some of the Coyotes' younger players.