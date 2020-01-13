Stepan had a goal and four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins. He also went 12 for 20 (60 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Stepan gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, potting his eighth of the year. The veteran center is in the midst of his most productive stretch of the season, having collected two goals and four assists in seven games since New Year's Even. Still, he only has 18 points in 48 games on the year and is no longer the reliable 50-point man he was during the bulk of his time with the Rangers.