Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores twice in loss

Stepan scored twice on five shots and dished out an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

The goals were Stepan's first two in a Coyotes uniform, but he's made his presence felt offensively with four assists in seven games. Despite him finishing plus-2 in this one, the former Rangers center's rating still sits at an ugly minus-3. Stepan never finished a season below plus-5 in New York, but just breaking even would be a major accomplishment on this rebuilding team.