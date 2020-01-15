Stepan posted three assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Stepan assisted Phil Kessel in the first period and added helpers on goals by Lawson Crouse and Taylor Hall in the third. It's the first three-point game of the season for the center, who is up to 21 points, 107 shots and a minus-2 rating in 49 games. He's found the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings, which suggests Stepan's year-plus-long drop in productivity may be near its end.