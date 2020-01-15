Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Shakes apple tree
Stepan posted three assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Stepan assisted Phil Kessel in the first period and added helpers on goals by Lawson Crouse and Taylor Hall in the third. It's the first three-point game of the season for the center, who is up to 21 points, 107 shots and a minus-2 rating in 49 games. He's found the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings, which suggests Stepan's year-plus-long drop in productivity may be near its end.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.