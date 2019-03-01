Stepan will be out of action for 4-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury.

While a four-week timeline does leave the door open for Stepan to return before the end of the regular season, it seems likely the center won't be ready to return until the playoffs. The 28-year-old will miss out on recording a sixth straight 50-plus point campaign and will record his lowest point total (he currently has 32 points in 64 games) of his NHL career.