Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Struggling at even strength
Stepan has just two goals and three assists at even strength through 19 games this season.
Stepan has been handed the top-line job between Clayton Keller and Max Domi, but he hasn't been able to cash in on playing with the talented youngsters. In fact, of the 24 forwards with at least 250 minutes at five-on-five in the league, Stepan's 0.87 points per 60 minutes rank 24th. However, it's interesting to note that Keller ranks sixth highest with a 2.61 mark, so perhaps there has been some tough luck in points column for Stepan. Regardless, it's hard to imagine the established veteran not beginning to deliver better offensive results over the coming weeks.
