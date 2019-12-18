Stepan netted a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Stepan's goal came in the second period, putting the Coyotes ahead 2-1 at the time. Offense has been hard to come by for the 29-year-old this season -- he's at six tallies and 12 points in 36 games. Stepan has 76 shots on goal, so it's not for a lack of trying, but he's on pace for the worst campaign of his career.