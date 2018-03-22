Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Two-point performance Wednesday

Stepan scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist, adding four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

That's back-to-back two-point efforts for Stepan, who's now one point shy of his fifth consecutive 50-point campaign. The 27-year-old has clicked with Clayton Keller on the Coyotes' top line, scoring four goals and 19 points in the last 21 games, and the duo should remain productive over the final weeks of the season.