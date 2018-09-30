Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Two points in presason finale

Stepan produced a power-play goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 road win over the Canucks.

Stepan's wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle sailed past a throng of defenseman and wound up in the back of the cage. Stepan projects to open the season on the top line, centering two-way winger Richard Panik and a 2018 Calder Trophy finalist in Clayton Keller.