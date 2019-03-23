Stepan (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Stepan's return should be huge for a Coyotes club that has played itself on to the bubble of the final playoff spot. While the veteran pivot has posted a slightly down year overall, he had notched five points in the four games prior to suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 28 against Vancouver. He should immediately slot back into the top six and power-play unit for a Coyotes club looking to bust out of a three-game losing streak.