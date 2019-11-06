Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Wrangles assist Tuesday
Stepan posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Stepan led all Coyotes forwards with 20:40 in the contest as well. It's just the sixth point in 15 games for the 29-year-old center, but two of those points have come in the last two outings. Stepan has reached 50 points six times in his career, but he will need to pick up the pace to get back to that level in 2019-20.
