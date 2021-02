Brassard scored a power-play goal on three shots and served up six hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Brassard's second-period tally snapped his eight-game point drought. The 33-year-old has worked primarily as the Coyotes' third-line center this season, although he's seen a little time on the wings too. Brassard has two goals, six points, 29 shots on net and 25 hits through 17 appearances.