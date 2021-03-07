Brassard notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Brassard had the secondary assist on Jakob Chychrun's game-tying goal in the second period. The 33-year-old Brassard also set up Conor Garland for the go-ahead tally on the power-play in the third. Brassard has nine points, 32 shots on net and 35 hits in 24 games as a third-line forward this year.