Brassard scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Brassard restored the Coyotes' lead at 2-1 with his tally 7:55 into the second period. The veteran forward has settled in nicely to a third-line role -- he's produced four points, five shots and eight hits through five contests. Brassard will see some usage on the power play, which could make him worth a look in deep fantasy formats.