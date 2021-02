Brassard scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Brassard's contribution to the Coyotes' comeback brought them within a goal at 10:21 of the second period. It's his second tally in as many contests, which came on the heels of an eight-game point drought. The 33-year-old now has seven points, 22 shots on goal, 29 hits and a minus-2 rating in 18 appearances.