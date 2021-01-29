Brassard posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Brassard helped out on Christian Dvorak's first goal of the contest, at 7:43 of the second period. The 33-year-old Brassard is off to a steady start with the Coyotes -- he has five points, 12 hits and eight shots on goal through eight appearances despite working mostly in a middle-six role.