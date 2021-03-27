Brassard produced an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Brassard had the secondary assist on Dryden Hunt's third-period goal. The 33-year-old Brassard remains a decent depth scorer for the Coyotes with 15 points in 34 contests. The veteran forward has added 46 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating this year.
