Brassard produced an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Brassard had the secondary assist on Dryden Hunt's third-period goal. The 33-year-old Brassard remains a decent depth scorer for the Coyotes with 15 points in 34 contests. The veteran forward has added 46 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating this year.