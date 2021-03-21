Brassard scored a hat trick in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Brassard made quick work of the Ducks, as his hat trick was complete 36 seconds into the second period. The 33-year-old center snapped a five-game point drought in a big way. He's up to seven goals, 13 points, 43 shots on net and 40 hits through 31 contests. He's mostly served in a third-line role this year, so a repeat performance shouldn't be expected.