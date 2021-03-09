Brassard tallied a power-play goal on his only shot in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado. He also had two PIM and two hits.

Brassard beat Philipp Grubauer five-hole from the right faceoff circle to get the Coyotes on the board less than five minutes into the game. It was only Brassard's four goal of the year, and his first in the last seven games, but he does have three points in his last two outings. For the year, the 33-year-old journeyman has three goals and six assists in 24 games in his first year in the desert.