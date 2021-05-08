Brassard posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Brassard fed Jan Jenik a pass, and Jenik struck with a second to spare for an empty-net goal. The 33-year-old Brassard ended a three-game point drought with the assist. He's up to 20 points, 65 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-9 rating in 52 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.
