Brassard provided an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Saturday ended up being a milestone day for Brassard, as his helper on John Hayden's opening tally was his 500th career point. Brassard has 194 goals and 306 assists in 897 contests. For the season, he has 17 points, 56 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-9 rating through 45 outings. Assuming he stays in the lineup, he'll play his 900th game at home Friday versus the Golden Knights.