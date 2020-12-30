Brassard signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Brassard played in 66 games with the Islanders last season, picking up 10 goals and 32 points while averaging 13:42 of ice time per contest. The 33-year-old vet will likely have to settle for a third or fourth-line role with Arizona in 2020-21, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him center the team's second power-play unit, too.