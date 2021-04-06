Brassard scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Brassard tallied at 7:28 of the first period, giving the Coyotes a quick 3-0 lead. His goal stood as the game-winner, his first such tally of the year. The 33-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 51 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-6 rating in 39 contests. Six of his points have come with the man advantage.