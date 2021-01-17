Brassard picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The veteran center chipped in on Arizona's final two goals of the afternoon, including Jakob Chychrun's eventual game-winner -- Brassard won a faceoff in the San Jose zone and tapped the puck back to the point, where Chychrun then wired it home. Brassard is incredibly playing for his sixth team in the last four seasons, but the 33-year-old seems to be settling in quickly with the Coyotes.