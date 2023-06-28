Simashev was selected sixth overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Simashev is a bit of a wild card given his Russian birth certificate, and the pick is a stretch given the quality of the players still on the board. But it's hard not to like Simashev's toolsy upside. He's 6-foot-4 and made the KHL out of training camp as a fresh-faced 17-year-old. He didn't stick with that league the whole season, but that's still a notable accomplishment. Simashev has good hands and skates well for his size, but he hasn't really flashed much offense yet. Still, his compete is high, and there's a lot to like in his game. It will take quite a while for Simashev's offense to develop, if it develops at all. He's no Alex Pietrangelo, but he could be a rock-solid Adam Larsson type for a long time. And with luck and the right situation, a bit of Hampus Lindholm (in Boston) might appear.