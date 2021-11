Jaskin (lower body) is expected to be out long-term and may miss the rest of the season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Jaskin suffered the injury on a collision with the Predators' Mark Borowiecki. This is a tough blow for Jaskin, who was making his return to the NHL after two years in Russia. If his season is over, the 28-year-old finished with just one assist, 47 hits and a minus-6 rating in 12 contests. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.