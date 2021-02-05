Caggiula notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Caggiula set up Tyler Pitlick for the opening tally of the game. It's the second assist in as many games for Caggiula, who has five helpers in nine outings this season. He's added 16 shots, 19 hits and 10 PIM, but the 26-year-old has yet to score a goal of his own. He's seeing fairly solid top-six usage alongside the red-hot Christian Dvorak, so offensive chances should continue to arise for Caggiula in the near term.