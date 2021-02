Caggiula won't return to Saturday's game against the Blues after suffering a lower-body injury, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The 26-year-old logged just 3:56 of ice time across six shifts and fired one shot on net before departing. He'll aim to recover for Monday's rematch against the Blues. If he's unable to get back in time, Dryden Hunt likely will re-enter the lineup.