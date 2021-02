Caggiula posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

In just his second game back from a lower-body injury, Caggiula made his way onto the scoresheet. He set up Jakob Chychrun for the game-tying goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Caggiula has worked on the third line since his return. He's up to six helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating in 13 contests, so his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.