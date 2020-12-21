Caggiula signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Coyotes on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This seems to be a smart, low-risk signing for the Coyotes in an attempt to bulk up their bottom-six scoring. Splitting time between Chicago and Edmonton over the last three seasons, Caggiula pocketed 34 goals in 162 games. The 5-foot-10 winger will have to fight for a spot in Arizona's everyday lineup.