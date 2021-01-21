Caggiula posted an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

With Barrett Hayton (undisclosed) held out for precautionary reasons, Caggiula got a turn as the top-line left wing. It worked out, as he earned his first assist as a Coyote with the set-up on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally. Ultimately, Caggiula didn't see any extra ice time, skating 11:47 in the contest. He's posted nine shots, four PIM and five hits through four appearances, but the 26-year-old is best suited for a bottom-six role.