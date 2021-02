Caggiula scored a goal on three shots and added a fighting major in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Caggiula dropped the mitts with Avalanche rookie blueliner Bowen Byram early in the third period. The 26-year-old Caggiula then scored the Coyotes' second goal in the final minute of regulation, but that was as close as they got. The tally was Caggiula's first of the year -- he's added six helpers, 22 shots on net, 29 hits and 15 PIM in 15 contests.