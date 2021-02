According to coach Rick Tocchet, Caggiula (lower body) "probably needs another practice" before returning to the lineup, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Caggiula is on track to miss a fifth straight game Thursday against the Kings, but he could be an option for Saturday's rematch with LA. The 26-year-old winger has picked up five assists through 11 games this season.