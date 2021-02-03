Caggiula generated an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Caggiula had the secondary helper on a Christian Dvorak tally in the first period. Head coach Rick Tocchet shuffled his lines for Tuesday's game, and Caggiula ended up on the second line. The 26-year-old doesn't get a ton of ice time regardless of his linemates, but he's produced four helpers, 14 shots on goal and 19 hits through nine appearances.