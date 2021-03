Caggiula has been a healthy scratch for four of the Coyotes' 14 games in March

Caggiula has been mired in an 11-game point drought, which has made him more of a rotational player for head coach Rick Tocchet. The 26-year-old winger has seven points, 15 PIM and 46 hits through 26 appearances this season. Caggiula can provide grit on any line, but he'll be competing with John Hayden and Christian Fischer for playing time while Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed) is out.