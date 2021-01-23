Caggiula recorded two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Caggiula set up linemates Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland for the game-winning goal and an insurance tally, respectively. In his last two games, Caggiula has three helpers. He's still seeing roughly 12 minutes per game, so don't expect this surge to last all that long, even with the 26-year-old listed in a top-line role. He's added four PIM, nine shots on goal and six hits in five outings.