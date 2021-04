Hunt notched an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Hunt set up Jakob Chychrun's tally at 15:16 of the third period, but that only brought the Coyotes within a goal. The 25-year-old Hunt hasn't done much with a part-time role this year. He has seven points, 33 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-5 rating in 20 appearances.