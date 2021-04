Hunt scored a goal on three shots and added a team-high eight hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hunt's third-period tally gave the Coyotes some momentum, but the Golden Knights' lead was too much to overcome. The 25-year-old forward has just four points, 18 shots on net and 41 hits through 12 appearances this season. When he plays, it's typically in a bottom-six role.