Hunt scored a goal and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Hunt briefly gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead in the third period, but Jordan Kyrou scored three minutes later to tie the game again. The tally was Hunt's first as a Coyote in just his third appearance with the team. He's added eight hits and a minus-2 rating in a bottom-six role. With Drake Caggiula (lower body), John Hayden (COVID-19 protocol) and Johan Larsson (suspension) out, Hunt should be able to stick in the lineup for at least a couple more games.