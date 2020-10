Hunt signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Panthers' organization, bouncing between the NHL and the AHL. He logged 63 games with the big club and recorded 15 points over the past three years. However, the WHL product is touted more for his physical, defensive play, as he added 134 hits in that stretch. Hunt will be on the NHL bubble during training camp.