Hunt notched an assist, two hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Hunt has picked up a goal and two assists in his last four games. That productive run has made him a bottom-six fixture recently. He's picked up six points, 24 shots, 54 hits and a minus-4 rating in 15 contests. Hunt will need to stay productive to stay in the lineup over the likes of Lane Pederson and Michael Chaput.