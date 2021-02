Hunt posted an assist, a pair of shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Hunt had a hand in Phil Kessel's second-period tally. The assist was Hunt's second point in five games for the Coyotes. The 25-year-old has added six shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating in a limited bottom-six role, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to have interest.