Hunt recorded an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hunt set up linemate Johan Larsson's tally at 13:16 of the third period. It was a solid game for Hunt, who matched his season high for shots. The 25-year-old forward is at five points, 22 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-5 rating through 14 contests. He mainly works in the bottom six when he plays.