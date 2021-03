Hunt scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hunt's goal gave the Coyotes a 4-1 lead at 9:08 of the third period. He was involved throughout the game, as his four shots led the team. The 25-year-old has three points, 13 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating in nine appearances. He's played in the last two games -- it appears Hunt has earned more playing time in the bottom six.