Guenther notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Guenther continues to chip in regularly -- he has a point in seven of the last nine contests. He helped out on a Clayton Keller tally in the second period of Thursday's win. Guenther is up to 12 goals, 12 assists, 89 shots on net and 10 power-play points through 36 appearances this season. His top-six role with time on the first power-play unit makes him a solid fantasy addition down the stretch.