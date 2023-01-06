Guenther is back with the Coyotes after scoring the Golden Goal at the World Junior Championship on Thursday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Guenther scored the overtime winner to give Canada the Gold Medal at the WJC. The ninth pick in the 2021 Draft, Guenther had three goals and 11 points in 21 games with the Coyotes this season. He could still be returned to junior hockey at any time, but for now he will play top-nine minutes with Arizona.