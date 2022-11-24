Guenther notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Guenther responded to a healthy scratch Monday versus the Predators in fine fashion. He helped out on tallies by Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad in the third period. Guenther will have some roller-coaster moments in adjusting to the NHL as a 19-year-old, but he's been fairly positive so far. The winger has three goals, six assists, 22 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 16 outings, with five of his nine points coming on the power play.