Guenther produced two assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Guenther helped out on goals by Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad, separated by just 2:33 during the second period. It's the second time in three games Guenther has posted a pair of helpers, though each instance has come after a healthy scratch. The 19-year-old winger was in the lineup Thursday because Lawson Crouse (illness) was not available. Guenther has looked good so far with three goals, eight helpers, 25 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating in 18 appearances.