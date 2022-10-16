Guenther recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Guenther was scratched for the season opener, but he was in the lineup for the second contest. The 19-year-old helped out on a Josh Brown tally in the third period. The Coyotes are likely to take their time and see if Guenther can stick at the NHL level or if he'd be better suited with one more year of junior hockey. He saw second-line usage Saturday and should be given every chance to succeed in what should be at least a nine-game trial run.